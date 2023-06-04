Northern Ireland's Sunday headlines

Play Brightcove video

NI WATER

Demand for water services here is steadily increasing with NI Water saying it is monitoring reservoir levels to ensure supplies are maintained. But the company has denied that it is having to consider hose-pipe type bans, should the good spell of weather continue.

NI Water says its water treatment works are all running at capacity as the heat draws people to using supplies more often. And with the Met Office saying we can expect warm sunny days for the week ahead, consumers are being asked to think carefully when it comes to turning on the tap.

BIRD FLU

A nature reserve in Belfast has been closed to the public due to a suspected outbreak of bird flu.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said a number of black-headed gulls were found dead at the Window on Wildlife reserve at Belfast Harbour. The public should not touch or handle dead or sick birds, and should report any to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

PSNI

A 36-year-old man wanted in the Republic of Ireland has been arrested by the PSNI in north Belfast.

He's due to stand trial in the Republic in relation to an assault that occurred in Fermoy in Co Cork in August 2020.

The man was arrested under an international warrant yesterday evening.

GOLF EURO

Turning to sport and Tom McKibbin has clinched a maiden win on golf's DP World Tour.

The 20-year-old from Co Down finished on 9 under par at the European Open in Germany in Hamburg to take victory by two shots.

GOLF USA

Meanwhile, fellow Holywood golfer Rory McIlroy is in contention at the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

He shot a two under par round yesterday to leap up the standings and into a share of the lead on six under par. He tees off in a little under 10 minutes time.

GLENTORAN

Rodney McAree has resigned as the manager of Glentoran.

He took over at The Oval from Mick McDermott in January, stepping up from his role as assistant manager.

McAree says he made the decision for family reasons.

GAA

Tyrone ended a run of four all-Ireland championship games without a win with victory over Armagh last night.

The Red hands edged out the Orchard County by 13 points to 11 at Healy Park. Armagh played most of the match with 14 men after Rian O'Neill was shown a straight red card in the first half.

