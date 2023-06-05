Temperatures climbed to 24.5C in Castlederg as Northern Ireland continued to bask in a summer heatwave.

Sunday marked the second time in a week the Co Tyrone town has topped the charts, having reached the same high on Tuesday.

The warm spell looks set to remain in place with more of the same dry and bright weather on the way this week.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the west and cloudier skies always in the east.

"Going forward, temperatures are going to be similar if not a little bit higher towards the end of the week.

“This west-east split will be continuing with temperatures as well, so in western parts of the UK, temperatures will rise to around the mid 20s while the eastern side of the UK is more likely to see mid to high teens.

"Particularly on the coast it will remain quite chilly in the East and quite cloudy at times.

”Many people enjoyed sunshine across the UK on Sunday, with the highest temperature recorded as 25C in Porthmadog, Wales, while Castlederg, Northern Ireland, saw 24.5C, Bournemouth recorded 24.2C and Glasgow hit a high of 24.1C for Scotland.

"While temperatures are expected to remain stable throughout the first half of the week, the south west may become windier towards the end of the week, with a risk of showers and breezes across the south.

"However warm sunshine will remain for many, with the high pressure dominating to give mainly fine and settled weather.

"The warmest and sunniest conditions are likely to be in the west with cloudy mornings across the east."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.