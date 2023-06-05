Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Newtownabbey.

It happened at the junction of the Monkstown Road and Cashel Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are in attendance.

Motorists have been advised of closures in place at the Monkstown Road's junctions with the Jordanstown Road and Doagh Road.

