Five men have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray over a gathering linked to a feud between rival drugs gangs in the Ards and North Down area.

The men, aged between 35 and 56, were arrested over a suspected unlawful assembly in the Weaver's Grange area of Newtownards on April 6.

A police spokesperson said that at around 8pm on that date, it was reported that a large group of men had gathered at a house in the area.

It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

The men will appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.