The inquest into the death of Concepta Leonard, who died in an apparent murder-suicide at the hands of her former partner Peadar Phair, has ended.

The 51-year-old mother was stabbed to death at her home in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, in May 2017.

Her son Conor who has Down's Syndrome was also injured in the attack.

The inquest into the death of Peadar Phair, who took his own life shortly after killing Concepta, will take place on Monday afternoon.

The Coroner said she would issue her findings on both deaths on Friday .

