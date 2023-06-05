The jury of five women and seven men has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of murdering three generations of the one family at a remote cottage in Derrylin in Co Fermanagh five years ago.

Daniel Sebastian Allen, aged 32 of Maghaberry Prison, is charged with murdering Denise Gossett, 45, her son Roman, 16 and daughter Sabrina and Sabrina's 15-month-old baby daughter Morgana, who all died in the blaze in February 2018.

Allen stood in the dock in handcuffs at Dungannon Court, sitting in Craigavon, and replied 'yes' when asked if he was ready for his trial.

The Judge told the jury the accused is charged with all four murders and when emergency services arrived at the scene of the blaze, Daniel Allen was standing outside the cottage on the Molly Road and when the 'dust' settled four bodies were found inside.

The defendant has already admitted the manslaughter of the eldest victims Denise and Sabrina Gossett due to a suicide pact.

Justice O'Hara told the jury Allen also claims he did not have any part in the deaths of the youngest victims and denies murdering them.

Allen's defence is both Roman and Morgana were already dead.

The court was told the trial is expected to last three to four weeks, and the jury was warned not research anything about the case online.

