A driver has been fined £30 after their Lamborghini was spotted without a front registration plate.

Police posted a photograph of the vehicle on social media on Sunday evening.

"This lovely Lambo came to Road Policing Interceptors notice due to the missing front registration plate," they said.

"The driver has been issued a £30.00, and provided with advice on how to display a number plate in future."

