Detectives investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast last October have arrested a man.

The 67-year-old was arrested this morning in west Belfast.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.

Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on Sunday 2 October 2022.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022.

