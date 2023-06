A man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

It happened at the junction of the Monkstown Road and Cashel Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene.

Cashel Drive in Newtownabbey was closed for a time but has now re-opened.

