A man who used more than half a dozen aliases to blackmail and ‘catfish’ almost 30 women in a “horrible and cruel” set of offences has been handed a jail sentence of eight years and three months.

Ordering 32-year-old Philip O’Shea to serve half his sentence in jail and half under supervised licence conditions, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC paid tribute to the “courage and tenacity” of his victims, some of whom watched online their tormentor being jailed and some in person.

Having briefly outlined how O’Shea, harassed 28 women, blackmailing 11 victims and disclosing the private sexual images of 13 of his victims to their family, friends, work colleagues and even their children, the Antrim Crown Court said his “treatment of the victims caused them great distress.”

“He sought to humiliate and shame these women but they pushed back and they reported the offender and I acknowledge the courage of those 28 women for persisting with their complaint to the police,” said the judge.

On an mammoth indictment containing a total of 57 charges O’Shea, originally from the Republic but with an address at Bush Rise in Bushmills, entered guilty pleas to 13 charges of disclosing private sexual photographs or videos in order to cause distress, 11 counts of blackmail, 28 counts of harassment, three charges of making a threat to kill and two of threatening to damage property, all committed in various dates between 15 September 2020 and 2 February 2022.

Giving an overview of each victim’s ordeal during her 90 minute sentencing remarks, Judge McCormick described that in a general sense, O’Shea contacted the various victims through social media, sometimes using his own name but more often than not, using several aliases.

Having started “friendly conversations” O’Shea would steer their online chats to sexual matters and persuaded them to send sexual images but once they did,” he used those images and the threat of them being disseminated to friends and family to demand more.

O’Shea “threatened to kill some victims and to petrol bomb their properties,” adding that in relation to some victims, he carried through with his threats to disclose their private, intimate images to their friends, family and work colleagues.

In addition to the jail sentence, O’Shea was also made the subject of a ten year Sexual Offences Prevention Order which places multipole conditions on him such as where he can live, what work he can undertake as well as conditions on how and what sites he can access online.

