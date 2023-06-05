Play Brightcove video

'Train fight'

A 14-year-old boy had to be hospitalised and three people were cautioned after a fight at Ballymoney train station.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the fight on Saturday night when up to 20 people were reported to be fighting on the train, then on the platform.

'Justice reset'

A call has been made for a "fundamental reset" within the police and prosecution service to tackle delays in the criminal justice system.

The Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice in Northern Ireland, Jacqui Durkin, says there needs to be improvements in the quality and speed of prosecution files and the speed of case progression.

'Carers support'

Over a quarter of a million people have suffered negative impacts on their health due to providing unpaid care for a sick or disabled family member according to new research.

Campaigners blasted the 'damning' findings and say the health of unpaid carers is being jeopardised by political stalemate at Stormont and the failure to create a fit-for-purpose health service to support them.

'Child poverty'

More than one in five children here is experiencing poverty, according to a report by Loughborough University.

The figure is higher in north and west Belfast where just over a quarter of children live in poverty.

A third of the children live in a single-parent household.

