A detective giving evidence at the inquest into murder of Concepta Leonard by her ex partner Paedar Phair, said mobile phone records show that she was persistently contacted by him leading up to her death, despite a non-molestation order.

Phair stabbed to death the 51 year old mother in her Maguiresbridge home in County Fermanagh in May 2017. Her son Conor who has Down’s Syndrome was also injured in the attack.

The killer took his own life shortly afterwards and was found hanging in a garage attached to the house.

The inquest which ended this morning was followed by a short inquest into the death of 55 year old Phair.

In her earlier evidence to the inquest a PSNI Detective Sergeant said that Phair's history of offences included common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Coroner said she will deliver her findings into both deaths on Friday.

