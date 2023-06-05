Play Brightcove video

The search is on for a local hero to represent UTV at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards. The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards is one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar - but it's the real people, not the celebrities, who are the stars of the show. And each year, one fantastic fundraiser gets to represent UTV and attend the awards in London - and they're even in with a chance of winning the overall ITV Regional Fundraiser of the Year award.

Last year UTVs regional fundraiser was Laura Small. She works closely with very sick children, affectionately known as the Giants' 'special kids'. She welcomes them and their families to training sessions and match days to provide some much needed respite.

And now we need your help to find this year's UTV winner.

So if you'd like to nominate someone to be our regional fundraiser of the year you can head to itv.com/prideofbritain. You can only nominate individuals and they must be aged 18 years old or over. If you are under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate. The closing date for nomination is Sunday 6th of August at 11.59pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.