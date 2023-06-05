Play Brightcove video

Over a quarter of a million unpaid carers in Northern Ireland have suffered negative health effects.

That's according to a charity which is calling for more regular access to respite to ensure unpaid carers are given a break.

The department of health said it "acknowledges the vital role" of carers - but due to budgetary pressures, is not been able to review and update the Carers Strategy.

Mechelle Davis has been a full-time carer since her daughter's birth.

Carly is partially sighted and has a left side hemiplegia, resulting in her having difficulty using her hands.

"All you want as a carer is some support and for people to realise, that it doesn't matter who you're caring for," Mechelle told UTV.

"Sometimes it is hard, you do feel very alone." "I have to do more for her than any of my other children, they are independent and can do their own thing, every day I have to do everything for her and make sure she's dressed and washed.

"I don't really have any hobbies, I don't really socialise, I'm always at home," added Mechelle.

Towards the end of 2022, Mechelle underwent major surgery. Before going to the hospital, she sought assistance for her daughter from the health service but said it wasn't forthcoming.

"Even though my daughter is 23, I wasn't here for a few days, I didn't know what to expect whenever I was coming home from the hospital, how I was going to feel," she explained

"I had to get my best friend to come round and wash my daughter's hair for me. I wasn't going away on a holiday I was going in for major surgery."

New research compiled by Carers NI through YouGov data shows that over 250,000 unpaid carers in Northern Ireland have revealed how they suffered negative health effects as a result of supporting a loved one.

Around 27% of unpaid carers said their relationships with friends and family had suffered while almost a quarter (23%) said unpaid caring had affected their job or ability to work.

Craig Harrison, who works for the charity, explained that the stats are an "illustration of an issue we've known about for many years".

"People providing unpaid care are being driven to total breaking point, almost total physical collapse in their own health as of the demands of their caring role with little to no opportunity for a break.

"A conservative estimate would suggest unpaid carers are saving £4.5bn every year in health care costs.

"If we think the general health system is in trouble now, general practice is in trouble now, imagine what it would be like if even a fraction of those people downed tools for a full day, it would be total chaos."

The Department of Health told UTV that it "acknowledges the vital role played by carers" and "is committed to raising awareness of the role and ensuring carers continue to be supported and valued".

"There are proposals for an evaluation of the existing Carers Strategy within the recent Reform of Adult Social Care consultation, along with several other proposals regarding carers.

"However, significant additional funding and resources will be required to introduce the proposed reforms.

"Therefore, our ability to fully implement the reform proposals will be dependent on such funding and resources becoming available.

"Preparatory work on costing and funding projections have been carried out, but will need to be further developed to inform a full and comprehensive funding plan.

"Due to these significant budgetary challenges, we have not yet been able to allocate the necessary resources to review and update the Carers Strategy.

"While the current budgetary position remains extremely challenging, the Department is continuing to find ways to provide support to carers, where we can.

"In recognition of the challenges facing carers, the former Minister of Health launched the Support for Carers Fund in March 2021.

"This Fund, worth more than £4m, is actively providing much needed financial resources and assistance for carers, and the fourth and final round of applications to the Fund closed on March 13, 2023.

"Following assessment, 35 applications have been successful in securing a total funding allocation of more than £1.6m.

"Over the lifespan of the Fund, about £4m has been awarded to more than 100 projects to help and support unpaid carers in our community."

