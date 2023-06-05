Police are appealing for witnesses following a fight at Ballymoney Train Station which was captured on video and posted on social media.

Up to 20 people were reportedly fighting on a train in the Seymour Street area at around 9.45pm on Saturday.

A glass bottle was thrown during the fight which spilled out onto the platform.

A 14-year-old boy suffered an injury which required hospital treatment, while a number of others were injured and received medical treatment at the scene.

Police said officers brought the disturbance under control and cautioned three people in connection with the incident.

“We are aware of the concern surrounding this incident and the footage circulating on social media," a spokesperson said.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal for the public’s assistance.

"Anyone who was in the area of Ballymoney Train Station at the time and who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 2071 03/06/23."

