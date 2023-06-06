The Alliance Party have lodged a legal challenge against the results of the recent elections for Derry City and Strabane Council.

It is understood the Alliance election challenge focuses on stage 6 of the Waterside DEA count last month.

At that point in the count 2 DUP councillors were elected leaving 2 SDLP and 1 Alliance candidate - Philip McKinney.

Mr McKinney had been a sitting councillor but was declared eliminated, losing by 49.16votes.

It’s thought the Alliance party believes a further count should have taken place to allow for the surplus of the 2 elected DUP councillors to be distributed.

It is understood the court challenge was submitted yesterday.

“An election petition has been lodged in the High Court in Belfast by Alliance, regarding the election count for Waterside DEA,” the party said in a statement.

“Since the matter is now in the hands of the court, it would not appropriate to comment any further.”

