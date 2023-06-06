Belfast is the UK's second luckiest city when it comes to National Lottery winners.

Since the lottery launched in 1994, it has made 174 millionaires in Northern Ireland - 36 of them in the last three years.

Birminigham was the number one luckiest place to live, crowning 205 over the same period.

Glasgow rounded off the top three with 158.

Sheffield came fourth place with 150 followed by Newcastle and Liverpool, each with 136, before Manchester in sixth with 133. Full results below:

TOP 10 LUCKIEST PLACES IN THE UK (BY MILLIONAIRES MADE SINCE LAUNCH)

1- Birmingham - 2052- Belfast - 1743- Glasgow - 1584- Sheffield - 1505- Liverpool, NE - Newcastle - 1366- Manchester - 1337- Cardiff - 1268- Peterborough - 1199- Coventry, LE - Leicester, NG - Nottingham - 10210- Doncaster - 96

MILLIONAIRES MADE IN THE LAST THREE YEARS

1- Sheffield - 382- Belfast - 363- Birmingham - 354- Glasgow - 265- Manchester - 246- Newcastle - 237- London (South East), GU - Guildford - 208- Peterborough,CF - Cardiff - 199- Liverpool - 1810- Leicester, BS - Bristol, DN - Doncaster, PO - Portsmouth, SO - Southampton, KA - Kilmarnock - 16

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.