Play Brightcove video

A US record company that has signed global starts like Ed Sheeran and Coldplay has snapped up a west Belfast DJ.

Pearce Kelly who is 24, and also a classroom assistant, DJs part time at Thompsons nightclub in Belfast city centre has been signed up by Atlantic Records.

Pearce could not believe it when he found out the news: "Out of nowhere I was just scrolling through instagram and got a message from Atlantic Records.. Its hasn't settled in... it's the best feeling I've ever had," he said.

Saul Duffin who is an editor for a local music magazine says he has seen the music industry grow over the past years - especially with local DJ's now being recognised on a global level.

"It's fantastic seeing someone who has kind of dedicated themselves to their passion get now sorta like a big moment in their career and hopefully it brings a bit of attention to other local artists here that can kind of, hopefully get some bigger support from international labels.

Saul continued: " Atlantic is one of the biggest labels in the world, you know, so it is fantastic this fella is making techno and trance songs and just playing them with his mates."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.