Calls for Sinn Fein MP John Finucane to reconsider part in IRA commemoration

Calls have been made for Sinn Fein MP John Finucane to reconsider his part in an IRA commemoration in South Armagh this weekend.

Mr Finucane is due to give a speech at what has been billed as a 'South Armagh Volunteers Commemoration'.

Alliance Party MLA Sorcha Eastwood has asked Mr Finucane to rethink his participation in the event which she says crosses the line of remembering victims to 'glorify terrorism'.

The Lagan Valley MLA added: "Not only does it bring huge hurt to the victims of terrorism but it sends out the wrong message to dissident groups today and those they seek to recruit. “I call on John Finucane to rethink his addressing this event and instead think about the impact his participation would have.”

DUP Newry & Armagh MLA William Irwin said: "This event is not about 'healing the wounds of the past', rather it appears specifically tailored to encourage a new generation to revel in the actions which caused many of those wounds."Speaking earlier today, Michelle O'Neill said everyone has a right to remember their dead and said everyone needs to be respectful of different lived experiences and different perspectives.

