Warren Feeney has been appointed as the new manager of Glentoran.

The former Northern Ireland striker replaces Rodney McAree who resigned as boss at The Oval on Sunday and was promptly named the new manager of Dungannon Swifts on Monday.

Feeney started his managerial career at the Glens bitter rivals Linfield, before going on to manage Newport County in England’s League 2.

He then led Bulgarian side Pirin Blagoevgrad to the Division One title and into the Premier League.

”I jumped at this offer from Glentoran. Any time I’ve been home over the past couple of years I’ve been at the Oval to watch the Glens, including the playoff last month,” Feeney said.

“So I know the squad we have here and their potential for next season. I’m an east Belfast person who has a lot of Glenmen mates so I know what’s expected from one of the biggest clubs on the island. The fans and board here expect to be the best and that’s what I want to achieve.

“Europe is vital and planning for it for the next month will be our priority. Both from previous times managing in Europe before, and from my time in Bulgaria I feel I have a clear understanding of how we need to approach these games and what we need to do to win them.”

Not only is Feeney from east Belfast, but his son George also plays for the Glens Academy team.

With the suddenness and unexpected nature of Rodney McAree’s resignation at the weekend, the Glentoran Board immediately began looking for a suitable replacement to manage the first team.

It is important for the progression of the club that the key criteria are met to help take the club in an increasingly professional, full time and successful direction,” Director of Football Paul Millar said.

“Those criteria specifically demand experience of working and managing in a genuinely full-time environment and in Europe.

“When the Board considered its options and the need to act decisively ahead of pre-season and our European games in less than a month, it was agreed that Warren Feeney’s ability and experience meet our key criteria due to his extensive experience as player and full time Manager / Coach in the NIFL Premiership, Leagues 1 and 2 in England and the Bulgarian Premier and 1st Divisions where he led Pirin Blagoevgrad to win their division and secure promotion to the top division in 2020/21.

“We have spoken to Warren in the past about joining the club in a Technical Director role but due to his other work commitments the timing wasn’t right.

“As an east Belfast man with a son (George) in the Glentoran Academy at Ashfield, Warren is very well aware of the strength and passion of our support and of the demands for success placed on any Glentoran manager. The Board asks our supporter base to get firmly behind him when the pre-season campaign starts later this month.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.