Five men have appeared in court on charges linked to a feud between rival drugs gangs in the Ards and North Down area.

The charges of unlawful assembly and affray relate to a gathering outside a house in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on 6 April.

It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

Police say the event 'is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

The five men charged are as follows:

David Milligan, 43, of Shackleton walk, Newtownards, BT23 4RF.

Samuel Coulter, 56, of Cambourne Mews, Newtownards, BT23 4WB.

David James Thompson, 40, of Fir Drive, Newtownards, BT23 4HH.

Jimmy Leung, 35, of Glenbrook Road, Newtownards, BT23 4EZ.

Noel Thomas Morrison, 48, of Stirling Avenue, Newtownards, BT23 4XL.

Legal teams for the defendants contested the ability of police to connect the accused to the charges.

This was rejected by the judge who said video evidence played in court and a witness statement spoke for themselves.

All five were denied bail and were remanded to appear again on the 28 June.

