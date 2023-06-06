Jim Magilton has been appointed as the new manager of Irish League side Cliftonville.

Magilton takes charge at Solitude following the departure of Paddy McLaughlin, who left for the assistant's job at League of Ireland side Derry City near the end of the season.

The 54-year-old, who came through Liverpool's academy previously managed Ipswich Town and Melbourne Victory.

The former Northern Ireland international who won 52 caps for his country also managed the under 21 side from 2015-17.

He will be joined by former Reds manager Gerard Lawlor as his assistant.

Lyttle previously managed Cliftonville from 2015 to 2017. The north Belfast side finished fourth in the Irish Premiership last season and missed out on European football following defeat to Glentoran in the play-off final. Magilton is the third managerial appointment in the Irish League this week.

He follows Rodney McAree who re-joined Dungannon Swifts after leaving Glentoran, and Warren Feeney who replaced McAree at the Oval.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.