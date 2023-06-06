A second man has died following a crash near Crumlin last month.

Matthew Anderson, 28, from the Lisburn area was taken to hospital for treatment following the two vehicle collision on the Moira Road on the 31 May.

However, he has since succumb to his injuries.

74 year-old Robert Laverty from the Belfast area had died at the scene.

Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 7.15am of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic. "Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS and NIFRS. A 74-year-old man, previously named as Robert Laverty from the Belfast area, died at the scene. "A second man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, but has since died. He has been named as 28-year-old Matthew Anderson from the Lisburn area. Police say their investigation is ongoing and are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information to come forward and contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 266 of 31 /05/23.

