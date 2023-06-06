A 42-year-old man faces extradition after he was arrested in Portadown for a burglary in Poland ten years ago.

The man was arrested by the PSNI's International Policing Unit by virtue of an international warrant.

He will be brought before an Extradition Court in Belfast in due course.

Sergeant Davey said: "“This arrest not only displays our determination to track down wanted persons and to bring offenders to justice, but also highlights the ongoing cooperation between International Law Enforcement Partners and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit.”

