Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill is in Washington where she is meeting senior US officials and members of Congress.

It comes as the part emerged as the largest in local government following the recent council elections, where it won a record 144 seats.

Ms O'Neill says the aim of her visit is to "update the current American administration in terms of the current political situation at home."

The visit of Sinn Fein's deputy leader comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to fly to America on Wednesday to hold talks with President Joe Biden.

Both leaders are expected to discuss trade and also the situation in Northern Ireland.

Michelle O'Neill said she would be asking the US administration to urge Rishi Sunak to restore the Stormont administrations.

She added: "People need politics to work at home and the British Government have a role to play in that.

"To this point their role has been lax and complacent, their is no crystal clear plan.

"What we need to see is that plan and I think that the British Prime Minister will hear that from our friends on the hill here."

