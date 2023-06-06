Tuesday morning's Northern Ireland headlines

Play Brightcove video

ARDS

Five men have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray by detectives investigating an ongoing feud in Ards and North Down.

The charges relate to a gathering outside a house in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards in April. The men aged between 35 and 56 are to appear aged 56, 48, 43, 40 and 35 will appear in the town's magistrate court later.

SEAN FOX MURDER

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Sean Fox has been released following questioning. The 67-year-old was detained yesterday morning in west Belfast. Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road last October.

LORD MAYOR

Sinn Fein's Ryan Murphy has been elected as Belfast's new Lord Mayor.

The north Belfast councillor replaces party colleague Tina Black.

Sinn Fein remained the largest party in Belfast City Council after last month's local government elections.

The Green Party's Aine Groogan was also elected as Deputy Lord Mayor

LUCKY BELFAST

Belfast is the UK's second luckiest city - Well at least in terms of National Lottery winners

The charity made almost 400 millionaires in the UK last year with 174 coming from Belfast.

Birmingham was the number one luckiest place to live, crowning 205.

