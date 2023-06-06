Both national and provincial representatives of the GAA have met with a Troubles campaign group.

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) represents the interests of those who have suffered at the hands of both Loyalist and Republican violence across the island of Ireland.

Ulster GAA CEO Brian McAvoy, Ulster GAA Head of Community Development Diarmaid Marsden and the GAA’s Director of Communications Alan Milton met with SEFF Director Kenny Donaldson and his colleagues Karen McKeever and Sammy Heenan at the meeting in Armagh.

The GAA said it provided "an overview of the numerous cross-community initiatives that the GAA is presently engaged with."

Representatives from SEFF also expressed concerns about the actions of some supporters at a number of Ulster Championship games earlier in the year and on the wider issue of GAA memorials.

Speaking after the meeting, Brian McAvoy said: “It was a humbling experience to meet with the SEFF representatives and hear their personal testimonies.

"They stressed that they are a support group for victims, irrespective of creed, gender of ethnicity.

“The group pointed out that what might be seen as banter by some, such as the signing of a line from the song ‘Celtic Symphony’, is interpreted as a glorification of terrorism by some victims and causes undue hurt to them.”

The GAA representatives stressed that the association was both a sporting and cultural organisation, with a clear and unambiguous anti-sectarian and anti-racist ethos. Both parties agreed to continue their engagement going forward.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's Director stated: "We held a constructive meeting this afternoon with the leadership of Ulster GAA where we made clear to them that we are not GAA haters or bashers, indeed several of our members are themselves involved with Gaelic Games or have members of their families who are involved".

"We acknowledge the positive contribution Gaelic Games makes within Society in providing professional development opportunities for many people, it facilitates a strong sense of identity and connection to place and it is also an engaging sport which is revered for its physicality by many people".

"We did however express our concerns at behaviours which have been present within the Games including; the enabling of memorials to be erected within Gaelic clubs or associated community facilities where players are supposedly being remembered but where they are not remembered simply as Gaels but rather as members of The Provisional IRA".

Mr Donaldson added: "We requested that the GAA would re-examine its' code of conduct around these issues for Clubs but also for those attending Games and that there would exist a willingness to sanction those who engage in behaviour which falls beneath that behaviour code".

"We have also met with and/or are in the process of requesting meetings and engagements with other organisations and Institutions, including the Scottish Roman Catholic Church, Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the bands community etc where there are issues which each of these entities need to address".

"There can be no justification or space given for the promotion or facilitation of terrorism, nor anything which seeks to diminish the impact of violence within this Society. We trust that the GAA will wish to partner with us in this journey and will wish to lead by example," concluded Mr Donaldson.

