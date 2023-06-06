Police are appealing after a video appearing to show a young man being assaulted circulated online.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the Falls Park area of west Belfast on Saturday June 3.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for information about a video which shows an altercation involving a number of young people."

Neighbourhood Inspector Róisín Brown said: “Police are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a young man being assaulted in Falls Park. Not only are we concerned for the wellbeing of the young people involved, we also recognise that Falls Park is a popular community space enjoyed by everyone and we want the public to feel safe when they are there.

"West Belfast Neighbourhood police have identified and spoken with the victim in the video today, and we are working to identify others involved in the incident.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have further footage of the incident that could help with our investigation, to please get in touch with police by ringing 101 and quoting reference 2161 05/06/23. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport.

"Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said: “What happened in Falls Park at the weekend was disgusting. The footage circulating online shows a young kid subjected to abuse before being beaten by a group. My thoughts are with him as he recovers from what must have been an extremely frightening incident.

“Nobody wants to see this taking place in Falls Park or anywhere else. The victim in this video could have been seriously hurt or worse and the young people behind this attack are engaging in serious criminal behaviour which could have dire consequences for their futures.

“It’s great that we have spaces like Falls Park for the public to enjoy, particularly during such a spell of good weather, but families must feel able to visit our parks without worrying about attacks of this nature or other anti-social behaviour. I would ask anyone with any information about this attack to come forward to police and for parents to be aware what their children are up to when they are out and about.”

