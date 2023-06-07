Play Brightcove video

Former Glasgow Celtic manager Martin O'Neill feels Brendan Rodgers could be the man to replace Ange Postecoglou in the managerial hotseat at Celtic Park.

The Scottish Premiership champions are in search of a new manager following Postecoglou's move to Tottenham Hotspur after highly successful two-year spell in which he won five trophies.

O'Neill managed the Hoops between 2000 and 2005 leading them to three league titles and the UEFA Cup final in 2003.

"What he did was terrific at the time, and i think what happened was supporters weren't too happy with the manner in which he left, but if you go back in again and get success, all that is forgotten."

"It's an absolutely fantastic job and the manager has just gone to Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou has done a terrific job, it will be big boots to fill there but Brendan has done that before and if he is chosen good luck to him."

Rodgers had a very successful spell in Glasgow's East End winning back-to-back domestic trebles as well as picking up Manager of the Year awards two years in a row before taking over at Leicester City.

