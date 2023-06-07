Police investigating reports of a crowd gathering as part of the North Down feud between rival drug gangs have arrested three people.

At around 8pm on Thursday, 6 April, it was reported that a large group of men had gathered at a house in the area.

It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident. Three men aged 48, 39 and 31 years old were arrested on suspicion of affray and unlawful assembly.

A PSNI statement said: "Enquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down. “Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1361 07/04/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

