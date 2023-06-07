Northern Ireland's Wednesday morning headlines

Play Brightcove video

SINN FEIN

Michelle O'Neill has defended the decision for a Sinn Féin MP to attend an IRA commemoration event.

There have been calls for John Finucane to reconsider his part at an event in South Armagh this weekend. The Sinn Féin Vice President said everyone needs to be respectful of different perspectives.

FATAL RTC

A man who was critically injured in a collision in Co Antrim last week has died. 28-year-old Matthew Anderson, from the Lisburn area, was involved in the two-vehicle crash on the Moira Road in Crumlin last Wednesday. 74-year-old Robert Laverty died at the scene.

TÁNAISTE

The Tánaiste is set to meet some of the local political parties in Belfast today. Micheal Martin is likely to discuss the restoration of the Stormont Assembly.

PRIME MINISTER

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is in Washington for talks with the U.S. President. Rishi Sunak last met Joe Biden during his trip to Belfast in April.

The visit comes amid calls for President Biden to encourage the UK government to drop the controversial legacy bill.

