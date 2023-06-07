Dáithí Mac Gabhann’s family say he has been “temporarily suspended” from the organ transplant list.

The six-year-old needs a heart transplant and he and his family have been key campaigners in the change in organ donation law in Northern Ireland, with the new law known as Dáithí’s law coming into force on 1 June.

On Saturday, Dáithí was awarded the freedom of Belfast.

Posting on the Donate4Dáithí social media platforms the family said they were devasted.

“We have some news to share with you all. Recently, we received devastating information that Dáithí has been temporarily suspended from the transplant list due to a few unresolved issues. It feels like a huge setback, but we refuse to let this define us. We firmly believe that setbacks are just setups for comebacks!

“Dáithí's only hope for survival at this time is a heart transplant.

“So, what's our plan now?

“We're refusing to give up, and his team in Newcastle are determined to find a solution. Dáithí needs another operation to address these challenges and regain his spot on the transplant list.

“Throughout this journey, we have witnessed the immense power of love, support, and the incredible community that surrounds us. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, including Dáithí's Law.

“But for now, we've decided to embrace the summer season with open hearts and create unforgettable memories. We're cherishing every single day, making it the most magical summer yet.

“We want to fill Dáithí's life with joy, love, and positivity. By the end of this summer, we hope to see him active on the transplant list again, and as stable as he is now.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported us along this challenging journey. Your encouragement and solidarity have carried us through tough times.

“Remember, we may be down for now, but we will never be out. We are looking forward to a summer season of love, joy, and relentless determination.

“If Dáithí has taught us anything on this journey, it’s that miracles do happen.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.