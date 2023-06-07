Play Brightcove video

Police have told UTV they believe they know who shot senior detective John Caldwell in an attempted murder attack earlier this year.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan says he’s confident he can identify the two New IRA gunmen who opened fire on the officer.

DCS Corrigan was speaking to UTV’s Up Close documentary which examines the threat posed by armed dissident republican groups following the shooting.

John Caldwell was gunned down as he was packing balls into the boot of his car when the gunmen approached. Mr Caldwell was with his son at the time of the attack.

There were hundreds of others at the sports complex.

DCS Corrigan says there could have been even more casualties during the murder bid at a sporting complex packed with young people on the outskirts of Omagh.

“A number of vehicles nearby were hit by rounds. Those rounds could have easily gone into any child in the area. Just a completely abhorrent, reckless, cowardly attack.”

Mr Corrigan says he first feared John Caldwell wouldn’t survive.

“It’s remarkable how he has improved over the last couple of weeks," he added.

"When this investigation started it was being treated as a Category Aplus investigation. It was abundantly clear to us that John could die.”

The documentary, Deadly Intent, hears from prominent republican Dominic McGlinchey Junior who says the time for armed struggle is over.

Dominic McGlinchey Jnr. speaks to Gareth Wilkinson on UTV's Up Close Credit: UTV

His father, also called Dominic, and his mother Mary were both active republican paramilitaries killed during the troubles.

Dominic McGlinchey Jr give his first television interview in the hope of persuading young people not to take up the gun.

“The longer these actions are taking place on the island of Ireland, we are condemning another generation of predominantly working class men to decades of misery.”

However, a political party linked by police to the New IRA says the armed campaign by republican paramilitaries is likely to continue.

Speaking for the first time since John Caldwell was shot, a spokesperson for Soardh insists it’s an independent political party but refuses to condemn the attack.

Paddy Gallagher says legislation makes it difficult for him to talk about armed struggle but says he doesn’t believe it will stop.

“I understand why it continues to happen and again if you look at it historically it will continue to happen.”

Appeals for an end to the violence are made during the documentary by people left bereaved by dissident violence.

Sara Canning partner of Lyra McKee speaks to Gareth Wilkinson on UTV's Up Close Credit: UTV

Sara Canning spoke to Up Close on the fourth anniversary of her partner Lyra McKee’s murder.

During the interview at the very spot where the NewIRA shot Lyra in Derry someone shouted, “Up the IRA,” at Sara from a passing car.

She says she’s not afraid to stand up to Dissidents.

“So many of us are and I can understand it because it can be really really frightening but the way I look at it is they took everything from me that day so what else do I have to lose.”

Up Close airs on Thursday at 10.45pm and is available on catchup here after.

