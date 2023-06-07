The Tánaiste Micheál Martin is expected in Belfast for meetings with some of the political parties.

Mr Martin is scheduled to meet members of Sinn Féin, the UUP and the Alliance Party.

It is understood the DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is in Westminster and unable to meet Mr Martin in person. It's thought they may speak on the telephone.

The SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood is also in London and is expected to have a call with Micheál Martin today.

Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill is in the USA and the party are expected to be represented by Conor Murphy.

The meetings will focus on continued efforts to restore the Stormont Assembly and Executive.

It is also thought the UK Government's legislation on legacy will be discussed.

The meetings are taking place while the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has travelled to Washington to meet President Biden. Efforts to restore Stormont are also expected to be discussed when the two leaders meet.

