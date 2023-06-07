Three men aged 48, 39 and 31 have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray.

The charges are in relation to a report of an unlawful assembly held at the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on Thursday 6th April, which is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.All three are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Thursday June 8th. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

