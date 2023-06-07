A Pre-TT Classic Road Races competitor, from Northern Ireland, has been remanded at the Isle of Man Prison after being charged with rape. Robert John Woolsey, of Aghory Road in Portadown, appeared at Douglas Courthouse on 6 June via live video link. The 44-year-old has been charged with one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

The three offences allegedly took place in a portable toilet, on Walpole Avenue in Douglas, on Friday, 26 May. During a bail application Mr Woolsey’s advocate said his client’s sister - who had travelled to the Island for the hearing - was able to offer a £30,000 surety to the court. Giving information under oath she said her brother was a TT visitor who’d planned to be on the Island for a week adding that his concrete manufacturing company would be impacted if he couldn’t return to work. Bail was opposed by the prosecution. High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said she believed, if released on bail, Mr Woolsey could fail to surrender to the court. Highlighting that Northern Ireland was outside of the jurisdiction she said any bail conditions which she imposed couldn’t be enforced. Committal proceedings – where the case is elevated to the Court of General Gaol Delivery – will take place on 25 July. Mr Woolsey will be remanded at the Isle of Man Prison until his next appearance on 13 June.

