Police in Ballymena have said they are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.

Chloe was last seen at 6.45pm on Friday 2, June in the Harryville area.

Searches have been taking place in the area.

Chloe was wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.