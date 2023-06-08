Ballymena police concern for missing 21-year-old woman Chloe Mitchell
Police in Ballymena have said they are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.
Chloe was last seen at 6.45pm on Friday 2, June in the Harryville area.
Searches have been taking place in the area.
Chloe was wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.
