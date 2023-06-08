This week saw the managerial merry-go-round kick into full swing in the Irish League.

First Dean Shiels stepped down as Dungannon Swifts boss after guiding the side to safety in the Premiership.

Then Rodney McAree left Glentoran to replace him at his old club at Stangmore Park.

Jim Magilton took the reins at Cliftonville, bringing with him the former Solitude boss Gerard Lyttle who left his post as Northern Ireland’s U17 and U19 manager.

And then, another former Northern Ireland international, Warren Feeney was installed as Glentoran manager at the Oval.

These movements came just days after Jim Ervin took his first managerial job at Ballymena United. And of course David Jeffrey started the ball rolling when he stepped down as boss at the Showgrounds at the start of May.

Jeffrey guided the Sky Blues to a third Irish Cup final this year and left his post just days after losing 4-0 to Crusaders in the decider.

Jeffrey told UTV talks had been going on for "six or seven weeks before the end of the season and we revisited them after the Cup Final".

"It was clear some people at the club were happy with the job Brian McLaughlin (his assistant at Ballymena United) and I were doing and others wanted to go in a different direction," he explained.

"I have only good things to say about my time at Ballymena and we enjoyed our time there immensely.

"It was just the right time to go and it was all very amicable."

Jeffrey was Ballymena's longest serving and most successful manager. After seven years he won the League Cup, and reached two more League Cup finals, took them on two European adventures, finished runners up in the league in 2019, played in three Irish Cup finals and went to two County Antrim Shield deciders.

Jeffrey wants to stay involved in the Irish League "in some capacity" but is taking a break for now before deciding what that will involve.

"The reality is you can only stay involved if someone offers you a job," Jeffrey added.

Having retired from his social worker post he is enjoying having free time at what is one of the busiest times of the year.

"It's a blessing to have the summer off and getting to spend time with mum and dad has been really important to me.

Jeffrey joked: "I'll maybe have time to follow my passion now and see Bruce Springsteen play in more concerts."

