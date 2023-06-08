The call came on a dark night in February. A police officer shot In Omagh. Shock.

I raced to the scene. Along the way I learnt it was DCI John Caldwell.

Had he been killed? Was he alive? Could he survive?

Details emerged.

The horror sank in.

A father shot in front of his son. Targeted while training a children’s football team.

Who did it? Dissidents? Or a criminal gang? The New IRA was blamed. There was a sense of surprise.

Police had cracked down hard on the paramilitary group.

Many suspected leaders are behind bars. The terror threat level had been lowered.

We decided to examine the dissident threat for an episode of the UTV Up Close documentary series.

In Deadly Intent we ask what is the strength and capability of dissident groups?

Can they be defeated? Will they lay down their arms?

Police tell us they know who pulled the trigger on John Caldwell.

We hear from prominent republicans including Dominic McGlinchey Junior.

His dad was an INLA leader shot during the Troubles.

He says the time for armed struggle is over.

We also hear from Saoradh for the first time since the Caldwell shooting.

They insist they’re an independent political party.

But police say it has links with the New IRA.

Saoradh's spokesperson says he believes a campaign of violence is likely to continue.

People left bereaved by dissident violence demand they stop.

We interview Sara Canning at the spot where her partner Lyra McKee was murdered by the New IRA.

Exclusive Police know who pulled trigger in detective murder attempt

A dissident republican supporter is captured on camera hurling verbal abuse.

Sara says she won’t be intimidated.

MI5 has raised the threat level. It’s substantial again. An attack is highly likely.

Dissidents are still motivated by a deadly Intent.

‘Up Close’ airs Thursday night (8 June) at 10.45pm on UTV and is available on catchup here after.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.