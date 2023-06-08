A 26-year-old man has been arrested as police continue to search for a missing woman.

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday 3rd June in Ballymena town centre.

The man was arrested in Lurgan this afternoon, and the police say he is helping them with their inquiries.

Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street in Ballymena.

She was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

The police have asked for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them.

