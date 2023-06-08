Play Brightcove video

Newtownards Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has achieved plenty in his short career, already a Commonwealth, European and World Champion on the Pommel Horse.

After years of training in Dublin he hopes that training in a new state of the art gymnastics centre in his hometown will help him achieve his dream of becoming an Olympic champion in Paris next year.

"Training in Dublin took a lot out of my life outside of gymnastics, though it did benefit my gymnastics in a very positive way but then you need to have a happy life outside the gym and I feel this is what it is going to bring me."

" I need to keep doing what I'm doing, keep the consistency there with my routines to keep healthy and keep putting out those performances that are going to win world titles, European titles, as long as I do that the Olympic Games medals are going to follow."

