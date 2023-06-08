Three men are due to appear in court on Friday over an incident in the ongoing loyalist feud in North Down.

The men have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray in connection to an incident in Weaver's Grange, Newtownards in April.

The men, 51, 46 and 24 are due to appear in Newtownards Magistrates' Court.

The incident is linked to a feud between drug dealers across North Down and Ards, police have said.

Police have made numerous arrests in recent weeks in connection to the feud.

