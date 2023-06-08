Police are investigating a report of a race-motivated hate incident in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

A woman accompanied by her three young children was reported to have been subjected to verbal abuse by a large group of teenagers at Hazelbank Park on 30 May.

When she moved her children to the beach area, the group followed and continued their hate comments before leaving the area.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

“There is no place for hate and we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

"It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected.

"If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime please contact us on 101. Our officers are here to help you and can make sure you get access to the support you need.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.