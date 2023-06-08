Police have seized an estimated £250,000 worth of Class A and Class B drugs after carrying out searches across Northern Ireland.

The searches were carried out by detectives from the PSNI's organised crime branch.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following searches at a number of properties in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.

Police said they both remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: "The searches were part of a proactive policing operation led by detectives from our Organised Crime Branch, and were conducted across various locations in Northern Ireland.

"As a result, suspected Class A and Class B drugs with an estimated value of £250,000 were seized.

“The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“The Organised Crime Unit remains committed to tackling all funding streams that help line the pockets of these groups. As always, we rely on the local community to help us.

"You can provide information by calling us directly in confidence on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.