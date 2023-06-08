Play Brightcove video

New research has found racism is now a 'normal part' of everyday life in Northern Ireland.

Whether it's physical or verbal abuse, or 'micro-aggressions', most people from Black, Asian or Ethnic Minority backgrounds here will tell you it happens.

It's an uncomfortable truth, but one that is being tackled head-on by those in BAME communities here in an effort to educate others on how to stand-up to racism.

Maita Kanengona, 22, grew up in Lisburn and says she has faced micro-aggressions throughout her life - something she explains as behaviours which single her out as black or different.

"I open my mouth. I have a Northern Irish accent. I grew up here. I identify as Northern Irish and being asked, Oh, where are you from originally? I get interrogated.

"It makes me feel like I'm different and it reminds me that, okay, I'm not the same as other Northern Irish people here."

Maita told UTV that one time a woman she didn't know approached her and touched her braids without asking permission.

"You can't really just come up to someone on the street and touch their hair. It very much makes you feel like a dog, like an animal in the zoo."

Last week, mother-of-three Maureen Hamblin, was racially abused in Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey.

She was with her three young children at the time.

"There was a group of guys sitting on the grass playing music and drinking as well. And they started making monkey noises at me and the kids.

"So I just quickly got the kids to leave, and I was just like, okay, let's go down to the beach.

"Later on, then a group of them were walking past and they said the n-word, you know, several times."

The experiences Maureen and Maita face are sadly not uncommon.

New research published by the Equality Commission suggests that racism is now a 'normal part' of everyday life in Northern Ireland.

It also found that woman from BAME backgrounds felt more targeted than men and that many felt Brexit had made life "more difficult".

Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission, Geraldine McGahey, said: "There is no real empirical evidence to show that that is the case, and it's more by perceptions. But there are two real reasons.

"The first is that there was a lot of media coverage about the fact that Brexit way back in 2016 was about reducing migration into the UK.

"So people have this idea that it was about trying to keep them out, that they weren't wanted in our society.

"And they do have this fear that people think they're here to crimes are here to take other people's jobs or leave no benefits when in fact that's not the case.

"As well as that they have this whole issue about having to prove their status."

Maureen is now sharing her experiences of racism on TikTok, with the hopes that those listening will educate themselves and learn to do better.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.