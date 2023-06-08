Three men have been arrested by detectives investigating a report of an unlawful assembly in Newtownards.

Police said it was reported that a large group of men had gathered in Weaver's Court on 6 April.

They said it was reported that threats were made to a man who was inside the house during the incident.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

“Three men aged 51, 46 and 24 years old have been arrested on suspicion of affray and unlawful assembly," they explained.

"The men are currently in police custody."

They continued: “Enquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact detectives on 101.

