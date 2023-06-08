Play Brightcove video

'Homelessness warning'

The Housing Executive has warned that proposed budget cuts to homelessness prevention will impact households most in need here.

It comes as the Department for Communities outlined its equality impact assessment for this year's budget allocation.

The Housing Executive says cuts would see an increase in the number of people needing temporary accommodation and the effective suspension of the boiler replacement scheme.

'Stormont brief'

Meanwhile. Stormont parties are due to meet with the head of the civil service in Northern Ireland once again today.

Jayne Brady will brief political representatives on financial pressures here.

Senior civil servants are currently running public services in the absence of an Executive.

The DUP has refused to re-enter the power-sharing institutions due to its concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

'Racism report'

Racism is a daily fact of life in Northern Ireland - that's according to new research published by the Equality Commission.

It looked at the impact of Brexit on minority ethnic and migrant people here.

It found that life has been more difficult for many of those groups since the UK left the EU.

'Housing market'

And house sales and new buyer demand recovered here last month- despite a challenging economic landscape.

According to the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors they also found the sales outlook is relatively optimistic.

