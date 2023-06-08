Play Brightcove video

The DUP is preparing to elect a new deputy leader.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson and Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley are the only two candidates for the position.

The DUP electoral college, made up of MPs and MLAs, will take part in the vote for the deputy leader on Friday.

The post had been held by Paula Bradley following her election two years ago, but it is understood she has chosen not to stand this time round.

The election is a reminder of the split within the DUP two years ago when Arlene Foster's leadership was challenged resulting in Edwin Poots becoming leader.

However, Mr Poots was forced to resign after just 21 days in the post as the DUP internal problems were laid bare and relationships left frayed.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was then elected as leader.

The contenders for the deputy leadership a viewed as representing different sides of the DUP. MP Gavin Robinson is closely aligned with the leader and works alongside him in Westminster.

He is thought to be seen as a future leader of the party. MLA Jonathan Buckley supported Edwin Poots short leadership in 2021 and was appointed Mr Poots Chief of Staff at the time.

Speaking about the deputy leadership contest Sir Jeffrey said it was not 'about splits or divisions'.

He said: "It is not unusual in a political party to have competition for posts such as this and it demonstrates the DUP is in healthy shape."

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson continued: "It is a a healthy sign that the DUP has young people like Gavin and Jonathan coming forward wanting to take up senior positions within the party.

"Gavin is a seasoned and experienced parliamentarian. Jonathan has been in the Assembly for some time. They both bring strong attributes too in making their case and I wish them both well."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.