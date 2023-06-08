Play Brightcove video

A prominent republican has called on dissidents to give up their violent campaign, saying it will not bring a united Ireland any closer.

Dominic McGlinchey Junior was speaking on UTV's Up Close documentary 'Deadly Intent'.

His father, also called Dominic, was an infamous Irish National Liberation Army leader and his mother Mary was an active republican.

Both were shot dead during the Troubles.

In his first television interview, Dominic McGlinchey says the time for armed struggle is now over.

He says: “Some of the stuff that is going on is more in tune with controlling communities. There is no military action that will drive a United Ireland any closer."

Dominic McGlinchey Senior was 39 when he was killed near his home in Drogheda, Co Louth in February 1994. The security forces and the media labelled him 'Mad Dog'. In one interview in 1983 he admitted to having killed 30 people.

Mary McGlinchey was shot in Dundalk in 1987.

"I've very clearly said, a number of years ago, it is now and well past time to take the gun out of Irish politics," Dominic McGlinchey Junior told UTV.

"The longer that these actions are taking place on the island of Ireland, we're condemning not only another generation of predominantly working class men to decades of misery, we're condemning not only them, but their families as well."

Up Close airs on Thursday at 10.45pm and is available on catchup here after.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.