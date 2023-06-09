A number of businesses have been evacuated due to a security alert in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

It follows the discovery of a suspicious object in the Trench Road area on Friday.

Police are currently attending the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Trench Road has been closed and a number of nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

"Members of the public, including motorists, are asked to avoid the area. A further update will be provided in due course."

